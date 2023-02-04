Lampang woman arrested over conning job seekers out of THB400,000

Intuon (surname withheld) was arrested at her house in the northern province’s Mae Phrik district just before noon on Saturday.

A warrant was issued in her name after 16 people filed complaints with the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) police in July last year, accusing her of demanding 10,000 to 100,000 baht in exchange for so-called jobs in South Korea.

She has allegedly made more than 400,000 baht by defrauding job seekers, according to the Department of Employment.

Intuon, who claims to be married to a South Korean, is not licensed by the Department of Employment to recruit people for overseas jobs and has never been registered as a representative of a job placement agency, the department said.

The woman, who was handed over to the ATPD police, was charged on Saturday with embezzlement and making false promises to people. Police said she has admitted to the charges.

