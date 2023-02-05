Bangkok will get 40 to 50 new pocket parks this year, says BMA

A BMA source, who asked not to be named, said on Sunday that the city administration was taking steps to set up the parks in line with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s election promise.

Chadchart had promised to turn small unused plots in Bangkok into parks for locals to escape the heat and exercise.

The first such park will be developed by the Lat Phrao district office, which has been given a 400-square-wah plot (1,600 square metres) by a real-estate firm. The office said it will spend one to two months to turn the plot into a pocket park.