New Covid cases, deaths dropped by about half last week: DCD

The DCD reported that 252 Covid cases were hospitalised from January 29 to February 4, an average of 36 patients per day. That represented a decline of 46.26% from the 472 cases hospitalized from January 22-28, an average of 67 per day.

Deaths from Covid last week dropped to 17 (an average of 2-3 per day), from 29 a week earlier.

Currently, 122 Covid patients are being treated in hospital for pneumonia, 78 of whom are on ventilators.