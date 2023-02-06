New Covid cases, deaths dropped by about half last week: DCD
Hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 last week dropped by about half from the week before, Thailand's Disease Control Department (DCD) said on Monday.
The DCD reported that 252 Covid cases were hospitalised from January 29 to February 4, an average of 36 patients per day. That represented a decline of 46.26% from the 472 cases hospitalized from January 22-28, an average of 67 per day.
Deaths from Covid last week dropped to 17 (an average of 2-3 per day), from 29 a week earlier.
Currently, 122 Covid patients are being treated in hospital for pneumonia, 78 of whom are on ventilators.
As of February 4, the Public Health Ministry had administered 144,720,825 doses of Covid vaccine – 57.2 million first doses, 53.69 million second doses, and 33.82 third or later doses.