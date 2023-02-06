Grand ritual honours father of Thai martial art in Ayutthaya to celebrate Muay Thai Day

The ceremony was held by the Culture Ministry at the Phra Chao Sua Throne Hall at Wat Tuek in Ayutthaya.

Phra Chao Sua, or King Sanphet VIII, or King Suriyenthrathibodi of Ayutthaya from 1703 to 1709 is regarded as the father of Muay Thai.

The grand “wai kru Muay Thai” (paying respect to all Muay Thai teachers from the ancient days) began at 8.39am with Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome presiding over the ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by Ayutthaya Governor Niwat Rungsakhon and Kowit Phakamas, director-general of the Cultural Promotion Department.