110 Thai immigration police officers in the dock over bogus visas

“These actions are a violation of the Criminal Code’s Section 157 for carrying out nonfeasance and Section 149 for demanding bribes,” he said.

He said the questionable visas were mostly granted in the North and Northeast from 2020 to 2022.

He added that even though there is no immediate evidence linking the current Immigration Bureau chief to this case, a very thorough investigation will still be launched.

Surachate also said that 110 errant officers out of a force of 20,000 is still very low. However, he said, the suspects include both high and low-ranking police officers including three police generals.