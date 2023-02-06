110 Thai immigration police officers in the dock over bogus visas
The Royal Thai Police will deal with 110 immigration officers who have helped foreigners, including Chinese criminals, to stay illegally in Thailand.
Deputy National Police chief Pol General Surachate Hakparn said on Monday that he will soon report this issue to his boss, National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas.
The 110 immigration officers are in trouble for allegedly helping foreigners by issuing student and other incorrect visas for them, he said. He also alleged that the suspects forged provincial governors’ signatures and falsely used photographs of migrant workers.
“These actions are a violation of the Criminal Code’s Section 157 for carrying out nonfeasance and Section 149 for demanding bribes,” he said.
He said the questionable visas were mostly granted in the North and Northeast from 2020 to 2022.
He added that even though there is no immediate evidence linking the current Immigration Bureau chief to this case, a very thorough investigation will still be launched.
Surachate also said that 110 errant officers out of a force of 20,000 is still very low. However, he said, the suspects include both high and low-ranking police officers including three police generals.
A nationwide investigation was launched in November after former massage parlour tycoon-cum-politician Chuwit Kamolvisit provided information on alleged Chinese triads operating in Thailand.
The tip-off quickly led to an arrest warrant being issued for alleged triad kingpin Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant, a Chinese national who gained citizenship by marrying a senior Thai police officer.
