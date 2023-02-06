Thailand ready to welcome Chinese tourists to their ‘dream destination’

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Monday that in a bid to achieve its target of attracting at least 5 million Chinese visitors this year, TAT is planning to increase the frequency of flights, as well as promote packages via the China-Laos Railway, the Mekong River and the 1,240-kilometre road linking Thailand, Laos and China, he said.

Anucha added that TAT will also host an expo this month to give Thai and Chinese tour operators an opportunity to link up.