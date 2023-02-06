Thailand ready to welcome Chinese tourists to their ‘dream destination’
Thailand is every Chinese traveller’s dream destination, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the “Two Lands, One Heart” travel promotion to welcome them.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Monday that in a bid to achieve its target of attracting at least 5 million Chinese visitors this year, TAT is planning to increase the frequency of flights, as well as promote packages via the China-Laos Railway, the Mekong River and the 1,240-kilometre road linking Thailand, Laos and China, he said.
Anucha added that TAT will also host an expo this month to give Thai and Chinese tour operators an opportunity to link up.
Meanwhile, the 16th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention in Bangkok in June is expected to attract 3,000 businessmen from China. It should generate more than a billion baht in revenue and offer Thailand more trade and investment opportunities.
“Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is delighted that Thailand’s tourism sector is bouncing back and is thankful to all concerned agencies,” Anucha said.
He added that in 2019, before Covid-19 hobbled the travel industry, Thailand saw more than 11 million Chinese visitors generating about 531 billion baht in revenue.
Related Stories: