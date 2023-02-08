Thailand will be officially free of African Horse Sickness this year: govt

The government submitted a request to the organisation on January 30 to endorse Thailand as being free of the disease and believes the organisation will agree to the request this year, deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Dhnadirek said.

AHS is an infectious disease affecting all species of horses (including mules, donkeys, and zebras). It attacks the respiratory and circulatory systems, and has a high mortality rate. AHS serotype one was first reported in Thailand in March 2020. It was the first time the disease was found in Asia.

After the outbreak was detected on March 27, 2020, 610 horses in 17 provinces became sick from the disease and 568 of them died, Ratchada said.