Misty mornings and starry nights from Phayao's Doi Phu Langka
Intrepid travellers now have a new destination from where they can enjoy a sea of morning mist and bright stars – the top of 1,720-metre-high Doi Phu Langka in Phayao province.
The mountaintop in the northern province’s Pong district is part of Tham Sakoen National Park, which spans 250 square metres across Phayao and Nan.
Doi Phu Langka is some 100 kilometres from Phayao town, with the last 12km covering the scenic PY4020 Road.
The mountaintop is covered in a forest of castanopsis trees and a field of bright pink “Malabar melastome” wildflowers. It also offers a beautiful sunset and a view of the sun peeking through the sea of mist in the morning.
Visitors can camp overnight to enjoy cool breezes and a sky full of stars. Tents and other equipment can be rented from the park.
The PY 4020 Road also leads to the Pang Kha Royal Project Development Centre, which helps local farmers grow vegetables and fruits with the goal of helping them make a sustainable income and improve their livelihoods.
For more information on getting to Doi Phu Langka, call the Phayao Rural Roads office at (054) 887070 or the Department of Rural Roads 1146 hotline.