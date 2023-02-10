Misty mornings and starry nights from Phayao's Doi Phu Langka

The mountaintop in the northern province’s Pong district is part of Tham Sakoen National Park, which spans 250 square metres across Phayao and Nan.

Doi Phu Langka is some 100 kilometres from Phayao town, with the last 12km covering the scenic PY4020 Road.

The mountaintop is covered in a forest of castanopsis trees and a field of bright pink “Malabar melastome” wildflowers. It also offers a beautiful sunset and a view of the sun peeking through the sea of mist in the morning.