Upgrade aims to create highway to prosperity in North
The Highways Department has finished a 699.54 million baht upgrade of a critical section of Highway No 1 in Phayao province to better facilitate transport and tourism in the North.
The department announced that it had finished re-paving 27.88 kilometres of the four-lane roadway, also known as Phaholyothin highway.
The highway is a major route connecting Thailand and Laos. The highway has been repaved from kilometre markers 814+000 to 881+325, passing through Ngao district in Lampang, Muang and Mae Jai districts in Phayao, and Phan district in Chiang Rai, officials said.
Each side of the road has two lanes that are 3.50 metres wide. The upgrade made the asphalt 15 centimetres thick.
The Highways Department said it had upgraded the highway to increase safety because it is a route connecting Thailand and Laos. The upgrade is also part of the government’s policy to accelerate Thailand integration in the Asean Economic Community.