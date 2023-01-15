Upgrade aims to create highway to prosperity in North

The department announced that it had finished re-paving 27.88 kilometres of the four-lane roadway, also known as Phaholyothin highway.

The highway is a major route connecting Thailand and Laos. The highway has been repaved from kilometre markers 814+000 to 881+325, passing through Ngao district in Lampang, Muang and Mae Jai districts in Phayao, and Phan district in Chiang Rai, officials said.