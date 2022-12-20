Nothing like the North: 5 peak experiences in Thailand’s highlands

Pang Ung, Mae Hong Son

Visitors to the "Switzerland of Thailand" are immersed in a chilly alpine atmosphere of lakes, mountains and pine forests. Swans gliding serenely by add to the romantic vibe. Villagers under the Pang Tong Royal Development Project protect this pristine environment with sustainable agriculture that bears delicious fruits. Check out the avocados.

Doi Pha Hi, Chiang Rai

This mountain is a temple for coffee worshippers, producing the high-quality beans that go into Thailand’s premium brews. Visitors can sip the country’s finest coffee while enjoying spectacular views of the mountains and blue skies.

For a fascinating insight into the local way of life, visit Pha Hi Village and tune into the natural rhythms of the Akah ethnic group.