Nothing like the North: 5 peak experiences in Thailand’s highlands
Tourists are once again heading north in Thailand as cold weather and seas of mist signal the start of high season.
The Nation has selected five unmissable northern tourist attractions for the New Year holiday.
Pang Ung, Mae Hong Son
Visitors to the "Switzerland of Thailand" are immersed in a chilly alpine atmosphere of lakes, mountains and pine forests. Swans gliding serenely by add to the romantic vibe. Villagers under the Pang Tong Royal Development Project protect this pristine environment with sustainable agriculture that bears delicious fruits. Check out the avocados.
Doi Pha Hi, Chiang Rai
This mountain is a temple for coffee worshippers, producing the high-quality beans that go into Thailand’s premium brews. Visitors can sip the country’s finest coffee while enjoying spectacular views of the mountains and blue skies.
For a fascinating insight into the local way of life, visit Pha Hi Village and tune into the natural rhythms of the Akah ethnic group.
Kew Mae Pan, Chiang Mai
Unveiled along this 3.2-kilometre nature trail in Doi Inthanon National Park are some of Thailand’s most spectacular mountain views. Dress warm – temperatures can drop below 10C (50F) at the highest viewpoint during the cold season.
Beauty spots awaiting trekkers on the hike include Lan Sadet Waterfall, semi-alpine meadows, seas of fog, and red millenial roses that only bloom in the cold.
Phu Langka National Park, Phayao
Among Thailand's most famous beauty spots during cold season, this national park is dominated by the 1,720-metre peak of Phu Thewada. From here, visitors look down on the pink seas of fog that swirl around its sister mountains of Doi Phu Nom, Doi Phu Langka and Doi Hua Ling on the Thailand-Laos border at sunset and sunrise.
Wat Phrabat Pu Pha Daeng, Lampang
The crags of this unique mountain temple in Jaehom district are tipped by 10 pagodas, glittering white and gold above seas of mist. Pilgrims make the long climb to view the Buddha's footprint inscribed on a large stone base, as well as the atmospheric Pha Sawan cave.
