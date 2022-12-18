Prayut praises resilience of Thailand’s tourism industry

Anucha said Prayut was overjoyed that Thailand topped the list, which goes to the country that has the highest number of hotels receiving awards from the Asia-based online booking platform. Agoda selects the winning hotels based on reviews of travellers using its service, value, price, services and flexibility.

A total of 246 properties in Thailand won GCA awards, followed by 209 properties in Taiwan and 198 in Japan.

Anucha said the winning Thai hotels and resorts can display the GCA logo on their website and will also earn Agoda Growth Express credits, which will help them receive prominence and priority on Agoda’s booking platform.