Prayut praises resilience of Thailand’s tourism industry
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha praised all agencies involved in the revival of Thailand’s tourism industry, which earlier this month won the top spot in the 14th annual Agoda Gold Circle Awards (GCA), government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Sunday.
Anucha said Prayut was overjoyed that Thailand topped the list, which goes to the country that has the highest number of hotels receiving awards from the Asia-based online booking platform. Agoda selects the winning hotels based on reviews of travellers using its service, value, price, services and flexibility.
A total of 246 properties in Thailand won GCA awards, followed by 209 properties in Taiwan and 198 in Japan.
Anucha said the winning Thai hotels and resorts can display the GCA logo on their website and will also earn Agoda Growth Express credits, which will help them receive prominence and priority on Agoda’s booking platform.
Agoda also donated 5,000 trees to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in the name of Thailand, the spokesman added.
Anucha quoted Prayut as saying that tourists kept visiting the kingdom after the government ended the Covid-19 restrictions, prompting the government to reach the target of 10 million foreign arrivals on December 10.
“The prime minister is pleased with the potential of the tourism industry and the hard work of all relevant agencies as well as hotels, resorts, aviation and land transport industries, and tourism companies for cooperating with the government so that the country could survive the Covid-19 crisis,” the spokesman said.
“The fact that Thailand earned the top spot of the Agoda Gold Circle Award for four consecutive years shows that Thailand’s tourism industry has high standards, resilience and it is ready to adapt,” he added.
