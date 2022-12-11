Thailand and Taiwan Markets Lead the Nominations for Agoda Gold Circle Awards

For the fourth consecutive year, Thailand retained its top spot with Taiwan soaring to the second spot, followed by Japan. India entered the Top 10 list for the first time while South Korea, Malaysia, United States, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam retained their spots in the top ten rankings.

In addition, China has the highest number of properties that won awards for four consecutive years, followed by the Philippines, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Maldives, Vietnam, Indonesia, and South Korea.

Every year, the awards are presented to properties that have proven their place among the best, providing excellent value, pricing, service excellence and flexibility to guests. These hotels have worked proactively with Agoda to meet the constantly evolving opportunities open to partners and have not only set new benchmarks for themselves and also for the industry.