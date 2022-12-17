Festival of light transforming Bangkok neighborhood

The festival aims to turn the Charoen Krung-Talad Noi area of Samphanthawong district into a canvas, organisers have said. It comprises 40 art installations and light projections onto historical buildings. The area includes Yaowarat, the city’s Chinatown.

The story of the area’s sustainability and how its residents adapted to Bangkok’s transformations is told with light projected onto iconic buildings on Charoen Krung Road, including the Patina Café, the renaissance-style East Asiatic Building, and the vintage 80s style Swan Hotel.

The festival is part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Colourful Bangkok campaign, which brings festivals to different neighbourhoods of the city.