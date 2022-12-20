Khao San Road runs short of staff to serve flood of festive tourists

Abandoned by foreign tourists for almost three years of Covid-19, Khao San hotels, bars and other businesses have rebounded to almost pre-pandemic levels as Thailand’s high season takes off.

Sanga Rueangwattnakun, president of the Khaosan Road Business Association, told The Nation that local business operators are still short-staffed after most workers were laid off or left their jobs during the pandemic.

Other popular destinations around the country facing similar labour shortages include Phuket, which reported over 17,000 job vacancies in its tourism industry this month. Now, with arrivals expected to rise during the first quarter of 2023, concern is growing that the industry will not be able to pick up the pace as tourism returns to pre-Covid levels.

The Fifa 2022 World Cup saw foreign and Thai visitors flood Khao San Road to watch games on giant screens as the area returned to bustling normality.

Six months after Thailand lifted Covid restrictions in June, Khao San operators report that business is back to 90% to 95% of pre-Covid levels.