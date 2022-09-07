Unesco names Phayao, Sukhothai, Hat Yai in network of learning cities
Phayao province has been named an official member of Unesco Global Network of Learning Cities, along with Sukhothai and Hat Yai.
Poon Thiengburanathum, deputy director at Program Management Unit on Area Based Development (PMUA), an agency under the Office of National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council, said that Phayao had begun efforts in November last year with the launch of the Phayao Learning City project.
“The project is a cooperation between Phayao University, Phayao Provincial Administration Organisation, and PMUA, with the aim to promote the adoption of university-level knowledge, innovation, research and development to local economic and social development through working with partners from public and private sectors,” he said.
Poon said for almost a year, the Phayao Learning City project is focusing on important issues, such as economic recovery from the impact of the pandemic, urban planning and eliminating socio-economic disparity to ensure that every Phayao citizen is entitled to equal opportunities in education, career, public health service and a better quality of life.
Poon added that on September 2, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) approved three Thai provinces — Phayao, Sukhothai and Hat Yai — as members of the Unesco Global Network of Learning Cities. He said it was an outstanding achievement, especially for Phayao, a northern province that is rich in both historical heritage and natural beauty.
Supphakorn Phongbangpho, rector of Phayao University, said: “This achievement is a result of integrated efforts in urban development by all related parties, made possible by the Phayao Learning City project. This project has created an opportunity for us to receive funding and to initiate the exchange of knowledge, technology and personnel with other cities around the world. We have adopted techniques of global leaders in city planning and have adjusted them to suit Phayao’s status in several aspects, including economy, tourism, education and community development. It is exciting to see how Phayao will continue to improve after joining the Unesco Global Network of Learning Cities.”