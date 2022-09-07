Unesco names Phayao, Sukhothai, Hat Yai in network of learning cities

Poon Thiengburanathum, deputy director at Program Management Unit on Area Based Development (PMUA), an agency under the Office of National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council, said that Phayao had begun efforts in November last year with the launch of the Phayao Learning City project.

“The project is a cooperation between Phayao University, Phayao Provincial Administration Organisation, and PMUA, with the aim to promote the adoption of university-level knowledge, innovation, research and development to local economic and social development through working with partners from public and private sectors,” he said.

Poon said for almost a year, the Phayao Learning City project is focusing on important issues, such as economic recovery from the impact of the pandemic, urban planning and eliminating socio-economic disparity to ensure that every Phayao citizen is entitled to equal opportunities in education, career, public health service and a better quality of life.