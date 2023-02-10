Police received over 200,000 complaints of online fraud, inflicting THB30 billion in losses on victims over past year

He said the victims often do not consult anyone as they blame themselves for the mistake of getting involved in a secret affair.

He was speaking at a seminar on online fraud organised by the Thai Journalists Association at Asia Hotel in Bangkok.

Online fraud, including romance scams, has become a serious problem for Thailand, judging by the number of complaints filed with the Royal Thai Police.

More than 200,000 complaints with losses totalling over 30 billion baht were filed between March 1, 2022, and January 31 this year, according to the officer. The online complaints were submitted to the Thaipoliceonline.com website.

Tananat said that in many cases, the victims told police investigators that they would commit suicide unless the culprits were arrested and their money was returned. “They lost a lot of money and they were at the wits' end.”

At that point, police have to seek help from the Department of Mental Health, he said.

The department’s director-general, Dr Amporn Benjaponpitak, who was a speaker at the seminar, said on Friday that their families should be open-minded with the victims and understand their plight. She suggested that the victims should not be embarrassed about their mistakes.

“You should avoid saying something like ‘I had warned you’, or ‘You should not have fallen for people like this’. Instead, you should offer them encouragement. Tell them that they have to start anew and move on,” she said.