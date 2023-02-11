Inspector Sua’s link to online gambling will be investigated: CIB chief

CIB commissioner Pol Lt-General Jirabhop Bhuridej said on Saturday that the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), which is under his bureau, would carefully look into information related to 11 companies belonging to the officer in question.

“We will find out if any money is being laundered through these companies. We will also question Inspector Sua and other people if necessary. Things will be dealt with in line with the law,” Jirabhop said.

He added that an investigation team has been set up to collect evidence and find witnesses. "Legal action will be taken against anyone involved in wrongdoing,” the CIB chief said.