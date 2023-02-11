Inspector Sua’s link to online gambling will be investigated: CIB chief
The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) chief promised a “straightforward investigation that is strictly in line with the law” into allegations of a senior police officer’s involvement in illegal online gambling.
CIB commissioner Pol Lt-General Jirabhop Bhuridej said on Saturday that the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), which is under his bureau, would carefully look into information related to 11 companies belonging to the officer in question.
“We will find out if any money is being laundered through these companies. We will also question Inspector Sua and other people if necessary. Things will be dealt with in line with the law,” Jirabhop said.
He added that an investigation team has been set up to collect evidence and find witnesses. "Legal action will be taken against anyone involved in wrongdoing,” the CIB chief said.
Earlier, high-profile whistleblower Chuwit Kamolvisit alleged that “Inspector Sua”, a police lieutenant colonel in the Royal Thai Police’s Logistics Office, was behind the operation of an online gambling platform. Chuwit named the senior policeman’s 11 companies that he claimed were involved with shady businesses.
The whistleblower – who previously owned six massage parlours before entering politics and becoming a media celebrity – also claimed that Inspector Sua was being protected by “General J”.
The CIB chief on Saturday also thanked Chuwit for the information and thanked the national police chief, Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, for placing his trust in the CSD to deal with the case.
“I can confirm that we will do our utmost,” he said.