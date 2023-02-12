You can now kill mosquitoes with Covid-19 herb – Fah Talai Jone
The Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachinburi has created a mosquito spray from Fah Talai Jone, the traditional herbal medicine used by most Thais to ease symptoms of Covid-19.
The hospital, which specialises in developing alternative medicines from herbs, announced its success in creating the mosquito spray from green chiretta (Andrographis paniculate) on Saturday.
Dr Supaporn Pitiporn, chairperson of the Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital Foundation’s local Thai wisdom development committee, and Asapha Chaocharoen, a pharmacist from the hospital’s alternative medicine centre, held a press conference to announce the spray on Saturday.
Supaporn said the Fah Talai Jone spray was far safer than chemical mosquito sprays because it does not harm humans or the environment.
The hospital cited a study that said mosquitoes have started producing Cytochrome P450 monooxygenase (P450s), which makes them more resistant to the chemicals.
Asapha said Fah Talai Jone spray overcomes this issue, adding that andrographolide extracted from the herb can stop mosquitoes from laying eggs, kill larvae as well as drive away and kill mosquitoes.
She said a study by the hospital found that the herb can drive away all mosquitoes, including dengue, malaria and chikungunya carriers.
Asapha said a test by the Medical Sciences Department found that the Fah Talai Jone spray can keep mosquitoes away for about 2.7 hours and the Dermscan Asia cosmetic testing centre found that the spray does not harm the human skin.
Sopaporn added that people can make their own Fah Talai Jone spray by grinding the leaves and mixing them in water with some kaffir lime oil.