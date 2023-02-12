You can now kill mosquitoes with Covid-19 herb – Fah Talai Jone

The hospital, which specialises in developing alternative medicines from herbs, announced its success in creating the mosquito spray from green chiretta (Andrographis paniculate) on Saturday.

Dr Supaporn Pitiporn, chairperson of the Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital Foundation’s local Thai wisdom development committee, and Asapha Chaocharoen, a pharmacist from the hospital’s alternative medicine centre, held a press conference to announce the spray on Saturday.

Supaporn said the Fah Talai Jone spray was far safer than chemical mosquito sprays because it does not harm humans or the environment.