Govt to crack down on unpaid traffic fines from April 1

Motorists who fail to display the tax sticker to traffic police will be subject to a maximum fine of 2,000 baht and a one-point reduction of their driving score, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said.

Declining to issue the tax sticker to motorists with unpaid traffic fines is the latest step by the government to prompt motorists to obey traffic laws, Rachada said.

From April 1, motorists must pay all traffic ticket fines to get the tax sticker. If they don’t pay the fines they will not receive a sticker.