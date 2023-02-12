Govt to crack down on unpaid traffic fines from April 1
From April 1, motorists who have unpaid traffic tickets will not receive their annual vehicle registration tax sticker to display on the windshield, a government spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Motorists who fail to display the tax sticker to traffic police will be subject to a maximum fine of 2,000 baht and a one-point reduction of their driving score, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said.
Declining to issue the tax sticker to motorists with unpaid traffic fines is the latest step by the government to prompt motorists to obey traffic laws, Rachada said.
From April 1, motorists must pay all traffic ticket fines to get the tax sticker. If they don’t pay the fines they will not receive a sticker.
Previously, many motorists who received tickets for traffic violations by mail, refused to pay their fines. This prompted police to arrest some as a warning to the rest to pay their fines.
Still, some motorists refused to pay fines because they thought that the Land Transport Department’s database was not linked to the traffic police’s database and – as a result – it was not possible to determine which vehicles had been fined.
The Land Transport Department will be able to check vehicles to determine if their drivers have fines from April 1, Rachada said.
She added, however, that the measure would not be retroactive.
Motorists can check at the https://ptm.police.go.th/eTicket website to find out whether or not they have unpaid fines.
Fines can be paid via the Krungthai NEXT application of Krung Thai Bank or at the bank’s ATMs.