School evacuated as blaze rages at Chonburi oily water treatment plant
Massive fires erupted at an oily water treatment plant in Chonburi Monday, resulting in toxic black smoke that prompted the evacuation of 300 students from a nearby school.
The fires broke out at two treatment ponds at the Payon Marine Services Co Ltd plant in Tambon Bueng, Si Racha district at 10am Monday.
At press time, firefighters had managed to put out the fire at one treatment pond but were still battling the other blaze.
Black smoke from the fires could be seen high above the treatment plant and the toxic-smelling odour could be detected 2 kilometres away.
Rescuers from the local Peaw Yeang Tai Si Racha foundation helped evacuate residents and 299 students from the nearby Ban Wang Khor School.
The students gathered in the school’s main hall before being picked up by their parents.
Teacher Porntip Pongklud, 58, said she saw smoke from the fires billowing to the school. She first thought it came from bonfires but then heard the sound of explosions.
The Payon Marine Services website says the company offers a one-stop service for disposal of waste, sludge and oily water complete with transportation by barge and truck to the treatment plant.