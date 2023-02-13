Thai police investigating general linked to online gambling, says Prayut

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was speaking on Monday in response to allegations made by former politician and massage-parlour-tycoon-turned-whistleblower Chuwit Kamolvisit.

On Sunday, Chuwit alleged in a Facebook post that Pol Lt-Colonel Wasawat Mukkarasakul or “Inspector Sua” had to pay protection money to “General Jor” so he could run his online gambling network.

Chuwit alleged that General Jor demanded a monthly payment of between 50,000 and 200,000 baht from people running online gambling websites. The size of the payment varied based on the size of the operation, he claimed.