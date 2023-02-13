Thai police investigating general linked to online gambling, says Prayut
The Royal Thai Police is investigating allegations of a police general being involved in online gambling and no bad cops will be spared, the premier told reporters.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was speaking on Monday in response to allegations made by former politician and massage-parlour-tycoon-turned-whistleblower Chuwit Kamolvisit.
On Sunday, Chuwit alleged in a Facebook post that Pol Lt-Colonel Wasawat Mukkarasakul or “Inspector Sua” had to pay protection money to “General Jor” so he could run his online gambling network.
Chuwit alleged that General Jor demanded a monthly payment of between 50,000 and 200,000 baht from people running online gambling websites. The size of the payment varied based on the size of the operation, he claimed.
In return, General Jor promised protection and a guarantee that the operators would not be arrested.
“This allegation is being investigated,” Prayut said. “I have insisted that if any police officer is implicated by evidence, he will be punished.”
He also thanked members of the public for providing tip-offs leading to crackdowns on gambling websites.
The premier said information provided by the public shows that such corruption has been taking place for a long time.
“We are now serious about suppressing [corruption]. The other day, the government issued a new regulation to mete out serious penalties – both disciplinary and criminal – on all types of officials. They will be first removed from government service pending investigation,” Prayut said.
When asked if he would rush to reform the Royal Thai Police before his term ends, Prayut said reforms have already started with the enactment of the Royal Thai Police Act.
Now is the time to simply weed out bad cops, Prayut added.
“Police are also human and there are good ones and bad ones. We must create an ideology and ethics for police to follow,” Prayut said.