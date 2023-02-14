Keeping vapers, baraku banned in Thailand will save lives: experts
Vaping devices and e-cigarettes should remain prohibited items in Thailand as they are very harmful to people’s health, several experts said on Monday.
They were speaking at a forum in Bangkok to discuss the dangers of vaping devices.
Lertsak Raktham, director of the Office of Consumer Protection Board (OCPB)’s Legal Execution Division, said Thailand has specified that any vaping devices, baraku (hookah) and electronic baraku cannot be imported, sold or used.
He said anybody caught importing, selling or possessing these items can face the following penalties:
• Up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine five times the value of the product for importing
• Up to three years in prison and/or a 60,000 baht fine for selling
• Up to 10 years in prison and/or up to 500,000 baht in fines for smuggling
• Up to five years in prison and/or a fine four times the value of the product for possession
“OCPB has joined police and officers from the Department of Disease Control 13 times to arrest the sellers of these items at Bangkok’s Khlong Thom Market,” he said.
Lertsak added that the next step will be to deal with large importers and sellers of vaping devices and baraku. He said there are 10 large importers, who have more than 1 billion baht in circulation.
“Once police arrest vaping device smugglers, they will ask the Anti-Money Laundering Office to find out if anybody influential is involved,” he said.
The OCPB has also joined the police to ensure that people, especially children, do not have access to online advertising related to vaping devices, he said.
The Digital Economy and Society Ministry has shut down 7,000 websites related to vaping devices, Lertsak added.
“Advertisers can also be penalised for aiding and abetting,” he said.
Meanwhile, Prof Dr Prakit Wateesatokkit, president of the Action on Smoking and Health Foundation, said vaping devices have nicotine, toxic chemicals and ultrafine particles that can enter the bloodstream and severely harm the respiratory system.
He also said that 70% of users find it difficult to give up vaping because they are addicted to nicotine.
“There is no proof that vaping devices are safer than cigarettes,” he said, adding that proving this can take up to 30 years.
He said it is necessary for the public to realise that the nicotine hit provided by some vaping devices is equal to smoking 50 cigarettes at the same time. Prakit added that young people are attracted to vaping thanks to the more than 16,000 delicious flavours and aromas on offer.
He said it will be difficult to stop young people from accessing electronic smoking devices because they already have easy access to cigarettes and tobacco.
“The World Health Organisation has warned that vaping devices will encourage children to smoke,” he said, adding that many smokers use vaping devices to give up cigarettes.
As of 2021, 32 countries have banned vaping devices, up from 13 countries in 2014, Prakit said. This proves that more countries are becoming aware of the dangers, he added.
The number of Thai children aged 13 to 15 who are addicted to vaping has risen from 3.3% in 2015 to 8.1% in 2021, he said. Statistics also show that 33% of the Thai population was found to be addicted to vaping in 2021.
“Many countries have not confirmed that vaping devices can help people kick the smoking habit,” he added.
