Keeping vapers, baraku banned in Thailand will save lives: experts

He said anybody caught importing, selling or possessing these items can face the following penalties:

• Up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine five times the value of the product for importing

• Up to three years in prison and/or a 60,000 baht fine for selling

• Up to 10 years in prison and/or up to 500,000 baht in fines for smuggling

• Up to five years in prison and/or a fine four times the value of the product for possession

“OCPB has joined police and officers from the Department of Disease Control 13 times to arrest the sellers of these items at Bangkok’s Khlong Thom Market,” he said.

Lertsak added that the next step will be to deal with large importers and sellers of vaping devices and baraku. He said there are 10 large importers, who have more than 1 billion baht in circulation.

“Once police arrest vaping device smugglers, they will ask the Anti-Money Laundering Office to find out if anybody influential is involved,” he said.

The OCPB has also joined the police to ensure that people, especially children, do not have access to online advertising related to vaping devices, he said.

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry has shut down 7,000 websites related to vaping devices, Lertsak added.

“Advertisers can also be penalised for aiding and abetting,” he said.