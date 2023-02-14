Valentine’s Day is not just a day of love for couples, survey finds

The survey, conducted jointly by the Culture Ministry and Suan Dusit Poll, covered 6,207 respondents from different income groups and educational backgrounds.

The aim of the study was to gauge the Thai public’s views towards the “Day of Love” and it showed that for many (35.72%) it is not that important. Many also advised the Culture Ministry to use Valentine’s Day to conduct community service, like planting trees or launching a blood donation drive.

The poll results released on Tuesday also showed that most respondents want children to also be taught about safe sex.