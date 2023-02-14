Journey for Love: Nakhon Nayok man finally weds sweetheart after 1,200km trek

Yasothon native, Suthep “Maew” Lomjit, began his trek from Nakhon Nayok to Satun on January 14. His aim was to get to his girlfriend Thanapa “Yu” Khiaw-on, 56, by February 14 and ask for her hand in marriage.

The couple had met via the TikTok application five years ago, but Tuesday was the first time they met in person.

The couple embraced before signing their marriage certificate, much to the joy of their supporters.