Bangkok's Tao Poon station a ‘Secret Garden’ of love for Valentine's
Tao Poon station in Bangkok's Bang Sue district is inviting travellers to enter its “Secret Garden” on Valentine's Day this year.
The romantic decor is a part of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand's "MRTA Love Station" campaign to encourage a loving vibe among city rail passengers.
Decorative features at the station include booths where travellers can take photos and share their happy moments, MRTA said.
It added that passengers who take part in the event on Valentine’s Day (Tuesday) will be eligible for free MRT Plus tickets worth 200 baht.
"We would like to invite people to participate in the activity at MRT Tao Poon Station's Exit 3 from 1pm to 9pm," it said.
Related stories:
Free MRT, BRT, BTS rides for kids under 14 on Saturday
New MRT Orange Line bidding process rife with corruption, claim BTS bosses