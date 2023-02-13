Rose price pain for lovers on Valentine’s Day due to lower supply this year
Lovers could feel the pinch on Valentine’s Day (Feb 14) this year as rose prices have more than doubled compared to the previous year, says a florist in Songkhla province.
Panuwat Bulan, the owner of Panuwat Florists, a well-known flower shop in the southern province, said the cold weather in northern Thailand had prevented many roses from blooming.
He said he had halved the number of roses he had ordered from the usual 2,000-3,000, to only 1,000-1,500 due to the high price. Roses sell in his shop from 500-3,000 baht.
Most of the roses sold in the Muang district of Songkhla come from the northern provinces, namely Chiang Mai, Tak, and Chiang Rai, said Panuwat.
“Despite their high prices, roses from those provinces are of excellent quality,” he added.
He said that orders from customers for red and pink rose bouquets normally peak during the pre-Valentine period.
Panuwat’s shop sells a variety of products made from flowers, such as rose bouquets, and also offers floral decoration services.
Related Stories: