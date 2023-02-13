Rose price pain for lovers on Valentine’s Day due to lower supply this year

Panuwat Bulan, the owner of Panuwat Florists, a well-known flower shop in the southern province, said the cold weather in northern Thailand had prevented many roses from blooming.

He said he had halved the number of roses he had ordered from the usual 2,000-3,000, to only 1,000-1,500 due to the high price. Roses sell in his shop from 500-3,000 baht.