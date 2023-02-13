Roses may fade as more intimate and public gifts proliferate on Valentine’s Day

For those seeking more privacy, video calls are surging on Valentine's Day, social media monitoring services say.

Academics have taken note of the trend.

Couples who share their passion on Facebook have stronger relationships than those who do not, according to a study by Virginia state-based Christopher Newport University.

This study also found that when couples switched their Facebook status from “single” to "in a relationship" it brought them closer together.

Perhaps the discomfort of saying "I love you" in person is one factor driving the surge in online confessions of love, social media analysts say.

They add, however, that the ability to personalise such statements with photos, video clips, and other attractive elements contributes to the rise of digital Valentine’s Day gifts.