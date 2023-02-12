‘Red rose’ won the most hits on Google Thailand for Valentine’s last year

It added that the word “flower” was more popular than chocolate between February 1 and 14 last year, while the search for “flower” was 10 times higher than “chocolate” in 2004.

Love songs by British singer Ed Sheeran also proved to be the most popular during this period, it added.

“People also searched for Valentine’s Day cards, gifts, quotes, flowers and poems during this period,” Google Thailand said.

“Users also asked questions like what ‘be my Valentine’ means, what present should be given on Valentine’s Day and what colour rose means ‘first love’.”