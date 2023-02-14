background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
MONDAY, February 27, 2023
nationthailand
Valentine's Day gift from Chiang Rai temple: Access to new 3-storey skywalk

Valentine's Day gift from Chiang Rai temple: Access to new 3-storey skywalk

TUESDAY, February 14, 2023

Wat Saeng Kaew Phothiyan in Chiang Rai opened the doors to its new three-storey glass skywalk on Valentine’s Day, so people could take some time to reflect on kindness.

Thousands of people gathered on the skywalk on Tuesday to pay their respects to the 50-by-21-metre statue of the Maitreya Buddha. Locals also marked the event with a traditional dance performance.

Valentine's Day gift from Chiang Rai temple: Access to new 3-storey skywalk

The temple’s abbot Kruba Ariyachart Ariyajitto said the skywalk had been built to encourage people to make merit and study Buddhism.

Valentine's Day gift from Chiang Rai temple: Access to new 3-storey skywalk

“It was opened on Valentine’s Day, so people can take time to be kind to each other, especially their parents,” he said.

 

TAGS
Valentine's DayThai templeChiang Raiskywalk
RELATED
nationthailand