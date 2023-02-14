Valentine's Day gift from Chiang Rai temple: Access to new 3-storey skywalk
Wat Saeng Kaew Phothiyan in Chiang Rai opened the doors to its new three-storey glass skywalk on Valentine’s Day, so people could take some time to reflect on kindness.
Thousands of people gathered on the skywalk on Tuesday to pay their respects to the 50-by-21-metre statue of the Maitreya Buddha. Locals also marked the event with a traditional dance performance.
The temple’s abbot Kruba Ariyachart Ariyajitto said the skywalk had been built to encourage people to make merit and study Buddhism.
“It was opened on Valentine’s Day, so people can take time to be kind to each other, especially their parents,” he said.
The temple is located in Chiang Rai’s Mae Saruay district.
