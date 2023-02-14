background-defaultbackground-default
A heavyweight Valentine’s Day wedding for Surin couples

TUESDAY, February 14, 2023

Thailand’s northeastern province of Surin held a jumbo-style Valentine’s Day celebration by having 30 couples ride on the back of elephants to register their marriage.

The jumbo-style marriage registration ceremony was held on Tuesday morning at the 80th Anniversary Chalerm Phrakiart Park, Tambon Nok Muang in the province’s Muang district.

The ceremony was co-presided over by Surin Provincial Administration Organisation chief executive Pornchai Mungcharone and provincial Governor Phichit Boonthan.

The marriage rites were held in the tradition of the indigenous ethnic Kuy people by parading the 30 couples on the backs of elephants through Surin’s downtown to the park where they registered their marriages.

Phichit claimed that the parade of couples on elephants to register their marriage was held only in Surin, which is well-known for its shows of jumbo mammals.

 

As part of the traditional rite, elders of the Kuy people also chanted prayers to bless the couple to have long and happy marriages.

