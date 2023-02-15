Bangkok emergency services on standby as thunderstorms hit city

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms, strong winds and hail in areas of central Thailand from February 14-17.

The city has placed emergency teams in all 50 districts on 24/7 standby, with equipment readied to tackle emergencies such as fallen trees blocking public roads or cutting power lines, Khajit said on Tuesday.

City firefighters and rescue teams are also on standby to help people affected by thunderstorms, floods or hail. Municipal police officers have been instructed to monitor the flood situation in their jurisdictions and follow Thai Meteorological Department updates until Friday.

District offices will deploy traffic officials to flooded roads to assist affected motorists and may dispatch vehicles to help transport stranded commuters, Khajit added.

He also asked people to check trees on their properties and contact the city to take care of any at risk of falling in the storms. Bangkok officials can be reached at any district office, the hotline 1555 or via the Traffy Fondue application.

For emergency assistance, call the 199 hotline at any time.