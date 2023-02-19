Bangkok's air quality reading crosses safe levels again today
As of 11am on Sunday, 35 air-quality monitoring stations reported most of Bangkok was covered in a haze of unsafe air.
PM2.5 readings were between 38 and 70 micrograms per cubic metre of air (μg/m3) in most parts of the capital. PM2.5 are particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter that can severely affect people with chronic lung and heart conditions.
Thailand’s safe standard for PM2.5 pollution is 50μg/m3, though the World Health Organisation sets it at 12μg/m3 or lower.
The top 10 most polluted areas in Bangkok were:
• Lat Krabang Road (70μg/m3)
• Liep Khlong Song Road in Khlong Sam Wa (63μg/m3)
• Srinakarin Road in Prawet (63μg/m3)
• Khlong Kum subdistrict, Bueng Kum (63μg/m3)
• Liap Wari Road, Nong Chok (61μg/m3)
• Rama III Road, Yannawa (61μg/m3)
• Bang Na-Trat Road (61μg/m3)
• Rama IV Road, Pathumwan (60μg/m3)
• Phaholyothin Road, Bang Khen (58μg/m3)
• Charoen Nakhon Road, Klong San (58μg/m3)
The Bangkok Air Quality Centre said air circulation in Greater Bangkok is expected to be low until next Friday, before improving on Saturday and Sunday (February 25-26).
The centre advised Bangkokians to be prepared for bad air pollution in some areas from Wednesday to Saturday.
Residents in areas with bad air quality have been advised to stay indoors and check pollution levels before stepping out.
Air pollution in Greater Bangkok can be monitored via bangkokairquality.com, the Bangkok Environment Department, the Air Quality and Noise Management Division, the BMA Facebook page or the AirBKK smartphone application.
