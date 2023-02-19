Bangkok's air quality reading crosses safe levels again today

PM2.5 readings were between 38 and 70 micrograms per cubic metre of air (μg/m3) in most parts of the capital. PM2.5 are particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter that can severely affect people with chronic lung and heart conditions.

Thailand’s safe standard for PM2.5 pollution is 50μg/m3, though the World Health Organisation sets it at 12μg/m3 or lower.