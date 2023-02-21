What Thailand can learn from South Korea on cultural export for soft power

South Korea’s export of pop culture in 2019 generated $12.3 billion and the band BTS alone generated an estimated $3.5 billion, as reported by the Hyundai Research Institute.

The Global Soft Power Index by Brand Finance, a global brand valuation consultancy, ranks each country’s global familiarity, reputation, and influence, paired with seven categories every year.

South Korea ranked No. 12 out of 120 countries in 2022, while Thailand ranked No. 35.

Former South Korean president Kim Dae Jung pushed the policy of “Culture, Creativity and Content” in 1998 to adjust the country's economic model in developing a knowledge-based economy. It marked the beginning of Korean culture and projection of its soft power and commercialisation today, said Natthadet Joseph, ex-DJ of Thailand’s Tofu Pop Radio.

“In 2011, South Korea’s ‘Hallyu’, or Korean Wave, policy outlined a strategy to project the country’s soft power to deliver trade benefits and increase the country's prestige globally,” explained Vinijphat Kanyapong, Movie Phenomenon Facebook page admin.

Hallyu refers to the global popularity of South Korea’s cultural economy through export of K-culture, K-pop music, K-series and movies, and K-style, according to the Observer Research Foundation.

“The culture of combining fried chicken with a beer in South Korea created a globalised trend,” said Punyiga Kajitrabin, screenwriter at Workpoint Entertainment.