Thailand lobbies hard to host 2028 Specialised Expo in Phuket

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said this at a meeting with the private sector on Monday that Thailand launched a bid for the 2028 event to be held in Phuket during the Specialised Expo in Paris last year.

The minister was meeting big companies at the Queen Sirikit Convention Centre to seek support for the 2028 Specialised Expo.

The Bureau of International Exposition (BIE) will announce the host of the event in June. There are five contenders, namely Thailand, the US, Argentina, Serbia and Spain.