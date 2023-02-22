Thai Chamber of Commerce welcomes clarity on next election after PM's statement on House dissolution

After a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, General Prayut Chan-o-cha said that he would dissolve the House next month so that the general election could be held on May 7 as scheduled.

Prayut said the Election Commission (EC) requires time to organise the election and that it should have enough time if he dissolves the House early before it completes the four-year term on March 22.

After the announcement, chamber chairman Sanan Angubolkul said having the exact election date would benefit the country as politicians and the business sector can start drafting a plan for the election process.

Government agencies would also know how much time they had to take care of pending issues, he added.

Sanan urged that the winners of the election should form a government as soon as possible to avoid delaying the budget and its disbursement. The new government must also immediately consider rolling out more economic stimulus measures, especially those that would maximise access to funding for small and medium-sized enterprises to reopen or expand their businesses in line with the recovering economy.

The chamber estimated that the economy would gain around 80-90 billion baht as rotating fund during the election, which would further help boost other related sectors such as tourism and foreign investment.

“The sooner Thailand’s government is formed under the democratic principle, the sooner we can restore the confidence of foreign investors in our country’s political stability,” he added.