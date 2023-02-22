Consular Affairs Department to open new office at MBK next month
The Consular Affairs Department will open a new permanent nationality and legal affairs office at MBK mall next month, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
The new office will open on March 1 near the passport office in Zone A on the fifth floor of the mall, deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Taisaranakul said.
The office – which can notorise documents – will be fully functional for both Thai and foreign nationals in Bangkok, Traisulee said.
It will be easily accessible by public transportation and private vehicles, she added.
With the new permanent office opening, the department will shut down its temporary nationality office at the MRT Khlong Toey subway station on February 25, the spokeswoman said.
The Khlong Toey office will receive applications and documents for the last time on Wednesday and return documents on Friday, she said.
If the people fail to collect their documents by Friday, they must subsequently contact the MBK office to obtain them, Traisulee added.
The new office will be open from 10am to 4.30pm on weekdays.