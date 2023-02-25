FDA seizes illegally imported Chinese food from Bangkok stores

FDA deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai said that checks by his agency and the Consumer Protection Police Division discovered that 3,783 food products sold at the stores were not certified by the Thai FDA.

“They have no proper labels for food products, no Thai labels, and they are not registered as FDA-certified food products,” he said.

The products seized included processed meat, packaged sauces, instant foods, and ready-to-eat food products.

About 120 samples were collected for further testing, Weerachai said. The confiscated items were handed over to the Consumer Protection Police Division for legal action.