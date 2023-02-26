French backing sought for two Thai projects as space collaboration strengthened

Settapong Malisuwan, the committee’s deputy chairperson, said the committee also sought France’s support for its two projects:

• Space technology laboratory at Chiang Rai’s Wiang Pa Pao Technical College to teach students about climate change and sustainable development via satellite images.

• A project teaching students to build a small satellite initiated by King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Latkrabang

“If these projects receive support from France, we believe they will benefit the space industry,” Settapong said.

He added that Mathou agreed that startups would be an important force to develop the space economy in Thailand.

Mathou has proposed that Thailand and France collaborate on space technology education, student exchange and research, Settapong said.

"Mathou also proposed a collaboration between agencies, such as Thailand's Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency and France's Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales," he said.

