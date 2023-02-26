TasteAtlas is putting traditional restaurants on the map
Sales of pa thong ko and Thai iced tea have surged since they made the top 10 lists on TasteAtlas, even in traditional restaurants that are a bit off the beaten track.
Sombat Suwanmanop said his restaurant in Trang province’s Mueang district, Kopee Sombat, is having a hard time keeping up with demand for the sweet snacks and beverages.
He said sales of pa thong ko and Thai iced tea have increased exponentially since they appeared on the lists compiled from reviews of food critics worldwide.
"We make 40-50 kilograms of pa thong ko dough a day compared to 30 kilograms before, and we’ve doubled the amount of Thai iced tea, from 10 to 20 jugs a day," he explained on Saturday night.
The restaurant, one of the most popular for traditional recipes in the area, was crowded with tourists and locals.
Sombat says the lineups are a result of the FoodAtlas lists.
Pa thong ko was ranked the fifth best street food sweet snack in the world, while Thai iced tea was ranked seventh among non-alcoholic beverages by the website.
Sombat is still selling pa thong ko at five baht apiece for small sticks and 15 baht apiece for large ones. He sells Thai iced tea for 20 baht a glass.
He said he will keep prices at their current level even though demand has risen and the price of cooking gas is higher.
TasteAtlas describes pa thong ko as a Thai take on popular Chinese crullers called “youtiao”.
"Pairs of dough strips are carefully stuck to one another to give the crullers their recognisable shape before they are deep-fried in hot oil until nicely coloured, puffy, and slightly crispy," it said.
Pa thong ko can be found in unusual shapes in Thailand, such as dinosaurs or dragons.
TasteAtlas describes Thai iced tea as a combination of strong black tea, condensed or evaporated milk, sugar, and spices served over crushed ice.
"Traditionally, the drink is made with loose-leaf black tea such as Assam, Ceylon, or Keemun tea varieties, while the additions usually include crushed tamarind, anise, or cardamom," it said.
"However, both street and restaurant versions nowadays often incorporate a pre-packed tea mix that contains food coloring, which gives the tea a distinctive and unnatural orange tint, while the traditional version should have a deep amber hue," it added.