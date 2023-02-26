TasteAtlas is putting traditional restaurants on the map

"We make 40-50 kilograms of pa thong ko dough a day compared to 30 kilograms before, and we’ve doubled the amount of Thai iced tea, from 10 to 20 jugs a day," he explained on Saturday night.

The restaurant, one of the most popular for traditional recipes in the area, was crowded with tourists and locals.

Sombat says the lineups are a result of the FoodAtlas lists.

Pa thong ko was ranked the fifth best street food sweet snack in the world, while Thai iced tea was ranked seventh among non-alcoholic beverages by the website.

Sombat is still selling pa thong ko at five baht apiece for small sticks and 15 baht apiece for large ones. He sells Thai iced tea for 20 baht a glass.

He said he will keep prices at their current level even though demand has risen and the price of cooking gas is higher.