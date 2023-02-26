Gambling on animal fights, races set to resume

Suttipong Juljarern, the ministry’s permanent secretary, sent an urgent letter on February 24 to provincial governors nationwide telling them that gambling on traditional animal fights and races could resume.

District chiefs and assistant district chiefs have the authority to issue licenses for local gambling sites for fights and races, the letter said.

Gambling on bullfighting can resume in Bangkok after the director-general of the Provincial Administration Department issues an order to allow it. In other provinces, the provincial governors must issue an order to allow it before district chiefs or assistant district chiefs can issue gambling licenses.