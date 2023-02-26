Gambling on animal fights, races set to resume
The Interior Ministry has informed provincial governors nationwide that gambling on traditional animal races and fights, like cock and fish fighting, can resume now that the pandemic has eased.
Suttipong Juljarern, the ministry’s permanent secretary, sent an urgent letter on February 24 to provincial governors nationwide telling them that gambling on traditional animal fights and races could resume.
District chiefs and assistant district chiefs have the authority to issue licenses for local gambling sites for fights and races, the letter said.
Gambling on bullfighting can resume in Bangkok after the director-general of the Provincial Administration Department issues an order to allow it. In other provinces, the provincial governors must issue an order to allow it before district chiefs or assistant district chiefs can issue gambling licenses.
Officials must ensure animals are not tortured during races, the letter said.
Bull fights will be allowed once a month per gambling site in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, and Phatthalung. For gambling sites in other provinces, the fights can be held weekly with a maximum of four a month.
Annual bull fights that raise money for charity will be allowed only five times a year for each province, the letter said.
Cock and fish fights will be allowed in Bangkok after the director-general of the Provincial Administration issues an order permitting them. In other provinces, the fights can resume after provincial governors issue an order permitting them.
Bull fights cannot be held on Buddhist religious days.
Horse racing licenses must be issued by the director of the Provincial Administration Department’s Investigation and Litigation Division for Bangkok. In other provinces, they must be issued by district chiefs or assistant district chiefs, the letter said.