2% fewer drinkers in Thailand since booze controls were implemented in 2008

“This proves that the enforcement of the act has reduced the consumption of alcohol and subsequent adverse impact,” Udomsak said.

The act restricts the places and times of the day when alcohol can be sold. He said an opinion survey conducted in January shows that most people support the legislation.

Udomsak said the survey also found that most people supported the ban on alcohol advertising.

Thiraphat Kahawong, a coordinator of the Network of Creative Media for Social Change, said large alcohol manufacturers and distributors had tried to prevent the act from being implemented 15 years ago. But, he said, it pushed through thanks to the backing of some 13 million people and the civil sector.

Thiraphat said the act restricted people’s access to alcohol by banning sales at places like petrol stations and prohibiting promotions and advertisements. The act also requires the government to provide free rehabilitation to recovering alcoholics.

However, he said, the bill still had several loopholes and problems. For instance, alcohol manufacturers can put their brands front and centre by sponsoring events or buying image promo ads. Also, he said, booze was still being sold to people below the age of 20 at pubs, bars and mom-and-pop stores.

Thiraphat said the act needs to be amended to match societal changes, but it should continue preserving its goal to protect the people.

Speaking at the same seminar, Move Forward Party’s Taopiphop LImjittrakorn said that though his party was pushing to liberalise the brewing business, he still believes the act needs to be in place to protect people.

However, he said, the act must be amended to make market competition fairer for microbreweries.

He added that adverts for alcoholic beverages should also be allowed, provided the budget is kept limited. These advertisements must be kept away from people who have not reached the legal drinking age of 20.

He also said he disagreed with the ban on the sale of alcohol during Buddhist holidays.