Graft watchdog’s decision against her ‘politically motivated’, Senator Porntip says

On Wednesday, NACC commissioners voted unanimously to proceed with legal action against Porntip in her capacity as then-director of the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS), and a number of other officials in the agency.

Between 2007 and 2009, 11 state agencies procured the fake bomb detectors for a combined price of 683 million baht. The CIFS made two purchases – seven GT200s and two Alpha 6s – while Porntip was its director.

She said on Friday that the NACC dealt with the case slowly and failed to allow her to explain her side or provide information.

The alleged offence took place in 2008 but the NACC only set up an investigative subcommittee in November 2020, which charged her and her colleagues in February 2021.

“Between 2020 and 2021, I was never asked for information or summoned to provide information,” she said.

After the NACC panel charged her in February 2021, she was given until July of that year to submit information. She said it was difficult for her to collect evidence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

No corruption was involved in her agency’s purchase and it had sued the company involved for compensation, she said.

“The NACC never allowed me to explain. I don’t know what grounds they based their decision on,” she said.

“I learned from a public prosecutor that the Central Institute of Forensic Science was the only agency where the top official was indicted,” she said, reiterating that she believed someone had influenced its decision.