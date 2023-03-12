Bangkokians vie for best pocket-park design in BACC event

The exhibition-cum-contest was opened by deputy governor Jakkapan Phiewngam on Saturday. The event aims to tap into people’s ideas to create public parks that efficiently meet public needs.

The competition is organised in collaboration with we!park, an NGO dedicated to the sustainable development of compact green spaces in the city.

Jakkapan said the plan is to build 124 pocket parks covering all urban communities and so far, 18 are ready for public use.

Bangkok’s Environment Department targets 56 more parks this year, he added.

He said residents in each community have different needs, which is why the city is seeking public participation in designing parks that meet the needs of each area.