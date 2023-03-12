Bangkokians vie for best pocket-park design in BACC event
Public ideas and designs for “15-minute parks” in southern Bangkok are now up on show at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre.
The exhibition is part of governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s “Bangkok 15 minutes” policy, which aims to create small parks so all Bangkokians have a green space 15 minutes away.
South of Bangkok comprises 10 districts, namely Pathum Wan, Bang Rak, Sathorn, Bang Kho Laem, Yannawa, Khlong Toei, Watthana, Phra Khanong, Suan Luang, and Bang Na.
The exhibition-cum-contest was opened by deputy governor Jakkapan Phiewngam on Saturday. The event aims to tap into people’s ideas to create public parks that efficiently meet public needs.
The competition is organised in collaboration with we!park, an NGO dedicated to the sustainable development of compact green spaces in the city.
Jakkapan said the plan is to build 124 pocket parks covering all urban communities and so far, 18 are ready for public use.
Bangkok’s Environment Department targets 56 more parks this year, he added.
He said residents in each community have different needs, which is why the city is seeking public participation in designing parks that meet the needs of each area.
“These parks will serve as a space for exercising and recreation for people in the neighbourhood and we will measure the success of each design by counting the number of people using the parks,” he added.
Prior to the exhibition, representatives of the 10 districts participated in a course provided by we!park, which aimed to develop city officials into champions of public space development.
At the course, which ran from February 22 to March 10, the officials were taught how to promote public understanding and participation in the development of green spaces in their respective areas. The optimal aim is to boost the city’s aesthetics and sustainability.