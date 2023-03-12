BMA launches creative activities for students during summer break

The launch of the "creative school break" project was held at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre in Pathumwan district in cooperation with the Thai Health Promotion Foundation.

Similar events were also held in Uttaradit, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Yala provinces. All are designed to encourage creativity and self-learning outside the classroom.

"Some 25 provincial agencies are working together to organise creative activities for children," the BMA said.

It has also cooperated with partners to develop an application that helps young people find part-time jobs.

The BMA plans to work with at least 500 agencies to create 5,000 creative activities for at least 200,000 children nationwide this year.

During the event's opening ceremony, Bangkok deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said the BMA is focusing on organising events to encourage people to learn this month.

He said more events will be held this month, such as "Arn Phli Ban" at libraries across Bangkok and the Thai National Book Fair at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from March 30 to April 9.

"We have more than 160 libraries and book houses across Bangkok," Sanon said.

He also thanked the Thai Health Promotion Foundation and provincial networks for their cooperation and vowed to improve efficiency in organising monthly events.

For more information about creative activities during the upcoming school break, visit happyschoolbreak.com or the "Happy School Break" Facebook page.