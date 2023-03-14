Bangkok air pollution clinics see almost 150 patients in first 12 days of March

BMA operates air pollution clinics at six locations: BMA General Hospital, Taksin Hospital, Charoen Krung Pracharak Hospital, Sirindhorn Hospital, Ratchaphiphat Hospital, and Venerable Thawisak Jutindharo Hospital.

A total of 883 patients have been treated at these clinics between October 1 last year and March 12.

Aekvarunyoo said March 10 saw the most patients treated this month at 48. However, the number of patients dropped in the following days, in line with the improving PM2.5 situation in the city. On March 12 only eight people visited the clinics, he said.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

“PM2.5 pollution causes symptoms like coughing, tightness in the chest, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, acute asthma and skin rash. Sometimes several symptoms can pop up simultaneously,” he said. “People are advised to monitor their symptoms closely and consider visiting the hospitals if the symptoms escalate.”

Aekvarunyoo said the air pollution clinics will provide a detailed diagnosis based on symptoms and patient history, and suggest appropriate courses of treatment as per the healthcare scheme each patient is under.

Those unable to visit these clinics can call BMA’s Health Hotline at 1646 for medical advice 24/7.