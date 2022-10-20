Air pollution clinics offer advice on coping with pollution in Bangkok as PM2.5 rises to unsafe levels

The high pressure covering upper Thailand has caused a decline in temperature and air circulation, resulting in an increase in dust particles, BMA spokesperson Aekwanyu Amrapal said, citing a weather forecast by Thailand Meteorological Department.

He said the BMA has opened air pollution clinics at five hospitals under the Medical Service Department to give advice to people vulnerable to air pollution, such as the elderly, pregnant women, children and people with underlying diseases.

The clinic also offers advice on how to take care of vulnerable persons, he added.