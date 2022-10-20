Air pollution clinics offer advice on coping with pollution in Bangkok as PM2.5 rises to unsafe levels
Five air pollution clinics across Bangkok and its surrounding areas are offering help to enable Bangkokians cope with air pollution, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said on Thursday.
The move follows slump in air quality in 12 areas around Bangkok and its vicinity to unsafe levels on Thursday morning.
PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) readings were in the range of 34-62 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3). Thailand’s safe levels are 50 μg/m3 or lower.
The high pressure covering upper Thailand has caused a decline in temperature and air circulation, resulting in an increase in dust particles, BMA spokesperson Aekwanyu Amrapal said, citing a weather forecast by Thailand Meteorological Department.
He said the BMA has opened air pollution clinics at five hospitals under the Medical Service Department to give advice to people vulnerable to air pollution, such as the elderly, pregnant women, children and people with underlying diseases.
The clinic also offers advice on how to take care of vulnerable persons, he added.
The five air pollution clinics are at:
- Klang Hospital, Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, Tuesday and Friday from 8am to noon; Tel: 0 2220 8000 ext 10811
- Taksin Hospital, Khlong San district, Monday to Friday (except Wednesday and public holidays) from 9am to noon; Tel: 0 2437 0123 ext 1426 and 1430
- Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital, Bang Kho Laem district, Wednesday from 1pm to 3pm; Tel: 0 2289 7225
- Ratchaphiphat Hospital, Bang Khae district, Tuesday from 8am to 4pm; Tel: 0 2444 0163 ext 8946
- Sirindhorn Hospital, Prawet district, Tuesday from 1pm to 4pm; Tel: 0 2328 6901 ext 11434
Earlier, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the BMA’s taskforce on air pollution would meet this Friday to consider stricter measures on three main sources of PM2.5 – vehicles, factories and biomass burning.
“Currently the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok is not yet at the critical level. However, if more biomass burning takes place in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, we may need to establish additional monitoring stations to detect hotspots and rising levels of pollution in risky areas,” he said.