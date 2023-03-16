Climate-change forum draws experts from SE Asia and Europe to Bangkok

The “Transformative Futures: Clim/Sust SE Asia 2023” forum on climate change and sustainable development in Southeast Asia runs until Friday at the Royal Princess Larn Luang Hotel in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district.

It will provide an opportunity for academics at the Institute of Metropolitan Development and the Urban Community Development College to learn from international experts and cooperate on future projects, Tavida said. The institute and the college are under the supervision of Bangkok’s Navamindradhiraj University, which focuses on medicine.

“We hope that the meeting will promote the exchange of data, knowledge, hypotheses, ideas and suggestions between Bangkok officials, professors, students as well as academics and their international counterparts,” Tavida said. “Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is open for new input that can be turned into policy to further improve the city for all.”

The forum is co-hosted by the University of Groningen (the Netherlands), Thammasat University (Thailand), and Gadjah Mada University (Indonesia).



