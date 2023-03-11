Bangkok puts urban management, knowledge exchange at forefront in symposium
Bangkok hosted an academic forum on efficient urban management aimed at promoting knowledge exchange and development among high schoolers, university students and professors.
The IMD Symposium 2023 was held on Friday by the Institute of Metropolitan Development (IMD) at Navamindradhiraj University, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
In her opening remarks deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej said: “The heart of the university is its students, but they are not the only ones to do the learning. Professors should also be open to what we can learn from students in each generation. The sharing of knowledge must keep going at all times.”
She went on to say that the city has high hopes for universities, especially in the subjects of medical sciences and urban planning and management. Tavida added that she hopes Navamindradhiraj University will continue helping improve the expertise and skills of BMA officials.
She also cited the university’s motto, which says: “Bangkok is a laboratory for analysing and solving problems in real-world situations”.
She said people often misunderstand the concept as the university does not really experiment with people’s lives.
“Instead, we use the university as a testing ground for new ideas for a limited period. If it proves to be successful, the city will expand it into a practical project. If it doesn’t work, we will stop immediately.
“The best place to experiment is at an educational institute, as mistakes can be safely contained and fixed. The city hopes that the Institute of Metropolitan Development will help make people understand the concept of Navamindradhiraj University better,” Tavida said.
She added that next month the city will kick off a new academic project called “Bangkok Research”, in which the BMA and the IMD will collaborate to create a knowledge centre that houses research and studies related to urban planning and management.
The IMD Symposium 2023 aims to serve as a stage for exchanging and expanding academic knowledge in urban planning and management. The symposium also explores academic activities to be implemented among high-school students in the city to prepare them for future study in this field. These activities include academic quizzes and events that promote multilateral networks with teachers and executives of educational institutes in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.
