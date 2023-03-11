Bangkok puts urban management, knowledge exchange at forefront in symposium

The IMD Symposium 2023 was held on Friday by the Institute of Metropolitan Development (IMD) at Navamindradhiraj University, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

In her opening remarks deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej said: “The heart of the university is its students, but they are not the only ones to do the learning. Professors should also be open to what we can learn from students in each generation. The sharing of knowledge must keep going at all times.”

She went on to say that the city has high hopes for universities, especially in the subjects of medical sciences and urban planning and management. Tavida added that she hopes Navamindradhiraj University will continue helping improve the expertise and skills of BMA officials.

She also cited the university’s motto, which says: “Bangkok is a laboratory for analysing and solving problems in real-world situations”.

She said people often misunderstand the concept as the university does not really experiment with people’s lives.

“Instead, we use the university as a testing ground for new ideas for a limited period. If it proves to be successful, the city will expand it into a practical project. If it doesn’t work, we will stop immediately.

“The best place to experiment is at an educational institute, as mistakes can be safely contained and fixed. The city hopes that the Institute of Metropolitan Development will help make people understand the concept of Navamindradhiraj University better,” Tavida said.