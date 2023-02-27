Bangkok to use nearly 500 volunteers to promote digital literacy among underprivileged people

Their training session kicked off on Sunday at a ceremony presided over by deputy Bangkok governor Sanon Wangsrangboon.

The programme uses the city’s fiscal 2023 budget to hire qualified staffers to work under the city’s community development projects in several aspects.

The 494 candidates on Sunday attended an orientation session and learned about the programme’s objectives and procedures, and also exchanged experience and opinions regarding digital disparity problems.

Sanon said that several communities in Bangkok were suffering from lack of digital literacy, which was holding them back from fully benefiting from modern technology as well as maximising their potential in the digital economy.

“More economic transactions are being done online nowadays, and people who lack proper knowledge or tools are missing out on these opportunities,” he said.

The deputy governor added that currently there are a few platforms that are ready to present and promote community products and services to a wide group of audience using online channels.

“Communities with unique characters should be able to benefit from these platforms, for example, the Hua Takhe Old Market in Lat Krabang district, or Ban Khrua Community in Ratchathewi district, which is an expert in Jim Thompson’s products,” he said.