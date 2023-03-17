AmChams of Asia Pacific Business Summit 2023
The AmChams of Asia Pacific Business Summit 2023, hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM Thailand) in partnership with Trade Winds ASEAN and the US Commercial Services, recently took place over three days.
This highly anticipated event was the largest US Government trade mission, with over 100 American businesses participating, offering numerous opportunities for networking, business development, and one-on-one meetings with the US Foreign Commercial Services Department to gain insights on investing in the region.
"The AmChams of Asia Pacific Business Summit 2023 brought together key players in the American and Asian business communities for a three-day event that provided valuable insights into the latest trends and challenges in the region. We are proud to have hosted our summit in conjunction with the largest US Government trade mission, which showcased the significant interest and commitment of American businesses in exploring opportunities in the Asia Pacific region"- said AMCHAM Executive Director Heidi Gallant.
The summit's agenda featured several keynote speeches and plenaries that delved into important topics such as the Growth Mindset: US Business Perspective on New Markets, doing business in Thailand, doing business in the Asia Pacific region, and a regional outlook on supply chain and digital transformation. These discussions were particularly insightful and informative for the attendees, providing them with valuable insights and knowledge to help them navigate the current business landscape.
Notable attendees included Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, US Ambassador to Thailand, Robert Godec, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago, along with AMCHAM members and the Executive Directors of AmChams from across the Asia Pacific region. Overall, the AmChams of Asia Pacific Business Summit 2023 was a resounding success, serving as a catalyst for further collaboration and growth between American and Asian businesses.