The summit's agenda featured several keynote speeches and plenaries that delved into important topics such as the Growth Mindset: US Business Perspective on New Markets, doing business in Thailand, doing business in the Asia Pacific region, and a regional outlook on supply chain and digital transformation. These discussions were particularly insightful and informative for the attendees, providing them with valuable insights and knowledge to help them navigate the current business landscape.

Notable attendees included Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, US Ambassador to Thailand, Robert Godec, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago, along with AMCHAM members and the Executive Directors of AmChams from across the Asia Pacific region. Overall, the AmChams of Asia Pacific Business Summit 2023 was a resounding success, serving as a catalyst for further collaboration and growth between American and Asian businesses.



